FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for students near Baum Walker stadium.

The Arkansas Department of Health will host free drive-thru testing on campus.

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Wednesday, September 2

Thursday, September 3

The event will be in the parking lot across from Baum Walker at Razorback and 15th.

Students who have symptoms and known exposures will be prioritized.

A student ID is required.