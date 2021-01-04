University of Arkansas to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

The Arkansas Department of Health will host a COVID-19 testing clinic on the University of Arkansas campus this week in Fayetteville, the university announced in a release on Monday.

Drive-up testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, January 6-8, in the parking lot across from Baum-Walker Stadium at the corner of South Razorback Road and West 15th Street.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Arkansas, increased testing remains critically important this spring semester,” the University of Arkansas announced in a news release. “As such, the Arkansas Department of Health is offering COVID-19 testing for the University of Arkansas campus community prior to the start of classes.”

Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get tested.

“There is no out-of-pocket cost for testing, however students, faculty and staff should bring their insurance card and university ID” the university said.

Masks will be required except for the brief time necessary to administer the test. Results will be returned within 24-48 hours.

If you are unable to attend the testing clinic, the University of Arkansas offers on-campus COVID-19 testing for university employees and students five days a week at the pat Walker Health Center.

If you need to schedule a COVID-19 test, call (479) 575-4451, option 1 to speak with a scheduler or medical provider, or visit myhealth.uark.edu.