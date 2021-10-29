University of Arkansas to launch state’s first art education graduate degree program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences will offer a new Master of Arts in art education degree beginning in fall, 2022.

This will be the first graduate-level art education program offered in the state of Arkansas.

The School of Art is proud to present the Master of Arts in art education degree to the state, region and beyond. We are particularly honored to establish a new graduate program that provides Arkansas art educators access to graduate study in art education within their home state. The dedicated art education faculty have designed the program to further propel the field of art education and expand the depth of how it is practiced. Gerry Snyder, executive director of the University of Arkansas School of Art

The Master of Arts degree program is a two-year residency and seeks to attract artist educators, teaching artists and museum educators working in schools, museums and the community, according to a release from the university. All graduate students accepted into the program will receive funding support during the two years of study.

According to the press release, this research-oriented program will emphasize theoretical studies and research inquiries in art education, and will provide an in-depth study into the diverse practice of art education and provoke critical thinking in how art education is taught.

The university release states that the program will provide educational opportunities for both experienced art educators and those who are interested in the study and practice of art education but may not yet have established an extensive and lengthy teaching record.

Inclusivity is at the forefront of this Master of Arts in art education program. Welcoming students with diverse experiences from various teaching environments embodies the innovative curriculum and how art education occurs in and across different settings and cultures. Marty Maxwell Lane, director of the University of Arkansas School of Art

The program is designed to prepare students as culturally responsive art educators who are dedicated to developing interdisciplinary and collaborative teaching and research approaches and practices that address issues in the field of art education, according to the director of the School of Art.

Dónal O’Donoghue, endowed professor of art education, will lead the program as the director of art education graduate studies. O’Donoghue said the program faculty and staff are thrilled to begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 academic year.

Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to submit their applications by the Jan. 15, 2022 priority deadline.

For more information about the University of Arkansas Graduate School and Master of Arts in art education application process, please visit art.uark.edu.