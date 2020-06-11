University of Arkansas to monitor the coronavirus through wastewater

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will try to monitor the coronavirus through our wastewater.
Today, the College of Engineering received $40,000 from the state cares act steering committee to support a new study.
Researchers would collect wastewater samples from all over the state including Rogers and Fayetteville and that would give us an idea of how widespread the virus is without everyone having to get tested.
“What are the concentration of the virus and then we can get an estimate of how much of the population is affected,” Dr. Wen Zhang with the College of Engineering said.
The state surgeon general was at the meeting and praised this as an innovative and great idea.
