University of Arkansas to postpone all spring commencement ceremonies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees voted to postpone all spring commencement ceremonies until after June 1.

All other University of Arkansas campus events have already been canceled for the remainder of the semester due to concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This postponement only affects commencement ceremonies.

U of A graduation processes and the conferring of degrees will proceed as normal.

The University will release an update regarding commencement ceremonies later this spring.