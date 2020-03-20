Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

University of Arkansas to postpone all spring commencement ceremonies

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Graduation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees voted to postpone all spring commencement ceremonies until after June 1. 

All other University of Arkansas campus events have already been canceled for the remainder of the semester due to concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This postponement only affects commencement ceremonies. 

U of A graduation processes and the conferring of degrees will proceed as normal.

The University will release an update regarding commencement ceremonies later this spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories