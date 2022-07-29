FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is preparing for a potential active threat emergency.

The staff at the Pat Walker Health Center on campus, the University of Arkansas Police Department and Fayetteville emergency responders took part in an active shooter scenario on July 29.

Captain Matt Mills of UAPD says the training is to make sure everyone is fully prepared in case an active threat occurs.

“We want folks to understand, A: We think the University of Arkansas is a very safe campus. But, B: We prepare for the worst case scenarios so that if and when we have to respond to them, it’s not the first time we see it,” Mills said.

The training is just one of the many happening in Northwest Arkansas in recent weeks.