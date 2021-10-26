University of Arkansas trains staff on active shooter response

University of Arkansas Old Main building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department held a civilian response to active shooter events class October 26.

The class is designed and built on the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy, and provides strategies and guidance for surviving an active shooter situation.

“It’s always important that we understand what we need to do before an event especially a traumatic event like an active shooter, active threat event,” said Capt. Matt Mills with the University of Arkansas Police Department.

The course is available to all campus departments. More classes will be held at later times.

