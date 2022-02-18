FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students working toward a Master of Business Administration degree in the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business can expect their hard work to pay dividends after graduation, according to a new analysis from The Wall Street Journal.

The report, which looks at federal student loan and post-graduation salary data, ranks the U of A’s Walton MBA program as the 11th-best return on investment in the country compared to 600 other programs, according to a press release.

“The Walton MBA is one of the best MBA programs out there,” said Adam Stoverink, director of Walton MBA programs and associate professor of management. “Our world-class faculty and staff work hard to offer the highest quality learning experience for our students and our students work hard to constantly grow and better themselves. All this hard work pays big dividends after graduation.”

The analysis compared graduates’ debt to their income two years after graduation, and the report focused on federal loan recipients. The ranking lists the University of Arkansas program as the top return on investment for MBA programs within the state of Arkansas and most neighboring states.

The Walton MBA program includes full-time and part-time formats to accommodate students’ professional needs. It also features a part-time Healthcare Executive MBA program for healthcare administration professionals.

To learn more about the Walton MBA program, call 479-575-3331 or email mba@walton.uark.edu.