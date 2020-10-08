University of Arkansas website helping educate voters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is helping educate students on how to vote for the upcoming November election.

You can find information about legislative and citizen-initiated ballot measures as well as how to get issues on the ballot and what issues will be on the ballot come November.

Students can find detailed explanations of each issue on this voter guide as well as recaps on what each issue does. Because of the presidential election many are only focused on the candidates and city issues get over looked.

“Often times people will walk into the voting booth and see a ballot issue on their ballot that they weren’t expecting. So we provide information in a neutral way that gives them an understanding of what is being asked of them,” said Kristin Higgins with the Univeristy of Arkansas system division of agriculture.

The university has been offering this voter guide since 2004.