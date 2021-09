BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results are in for two special elections in Benton county.

As of now, 90% of voters in Garfield are in favor of extending the city’s 1/2% sales tax increase.

On the ballot for Pea Ridge, there was a 1% sales tax increase, and a $5.8 million street improvement bond being proposed.

Both issues are likely to pass, with a little more than 50% of the vote.