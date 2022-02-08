FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results are in for two Northwest Arkansas special elections.

The race for the State Senate District 7 could be decided by less than a point.

Colby Fulfer

Mike Wiederkehr

Preliminary results show Republican Colby Fulfer defeated Democrat Lisa Parks.

Fulfer secured 34 more votes than Parks. Parks does have the ability to request a recount.

Mike Wiederkehr will be the next Fayetteville city councilman. Unofficial results say he beat Leslie Belden and Kristen Scott for the Fayetteville City Council Ward 2, Position 2 Seat.