BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the Bentonville School District election showed favor for Mike Swanson over School Board Zone 7’s incumbent Joe Quinn and to keep the district’s millage rate the same.

Unofficial results show Swanson defeated incumbent Quinn with 59.26% of the vote.

Voters also voted for the school’s millage rate to remain at 48.5 mills with 60.7% of the vote.

School Board Zone 3’s Eric White won after running unopposed.