Unofficial results show voters approve of bonds, sales tax extension in Tontitown special election

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The unofficial results for Tontitown’s special election October 12 show voters approve of extending the city’s sales tax as well as the various city improvement bonds.

According to Washington County’s Director of Elections Jennifer Price, almost 85% of voters voted for extending the 1% sales tax.

Close to 86% of voters voted for the city’s refunding and water improvement bonds. Just over 86% of voters approved of sewer improvement bonds, and close to 84% of voters approved of the fire improvement bonds.

Price says the ballot hearing and certification will be October 22 at 1 p.m.

