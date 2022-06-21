NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters came out to cast their ballot in the primary runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas on June 21.

Results for the elections from Washington, Benton, and Caroll County election commissions can be found below:

State Senate District 28

Bryan B. King won against Bob Ballinger with 1,629-763 votes.

State Senate District 35

Tyler Dees beat State Rep. Gayla Hendren Mckenzie with 2,949-1,714 votes.

Caroll County

County Judge

Rep. David Writer beat Rep. Bud Phillips with 1,360-1,015 votes

Washington County

State Representative District 23

Kendra Moore beat Jim Wilson with 931-700 votes.

County Judge

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins won against Mark Scalise with 2,623-2,605 votes.

Justice of the Peace District 14

Gary Ricker won against Aaron Wood with 335-242 votes.

Constable District 1

John R. Buchan won against Constable John Duggar with 682-597 votes.

Benton County

State Representative District 12

Hope Hendren Duke won against Jay Oliphant with 1,071-496 votes

State Representative District 13

R. Scott Richardson won against Denise Bugos with 485-327 votes

Pea Ridge School Board, Zone 1

Adam Yager won against Trenton Talburt with 66-36 votes.

Pea Ridge School Board, Zone 3

Sarah Saragusa won against Eric L. Rowlee with 31-26 votes.

The general election is on November 8. The deadline for voter registration is Monday, October 10.