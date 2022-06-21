NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters came out to cast their ballot in the primary runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas on June 21.
Results for the elections from Washington, Benton, and Caroll County election commissions can be found below:
State Senate District 28
- Bryan B. King won against Bob Ballinger with 1,629-763 votes.
State Senate District 35
- Tyler Dees beat State Rep. Gayla Hendren Mckenzie with 2,949-1,714 votes.
Caroll County
County Judge
- Rep. David Writer beat Rep. Bud Phillips with 1,360-1,015 votes
Washington County
State Representative District 23
- Kendra Moore beat Jim Wilson with 931-700 votes.
County Judge
- Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins won against Mark Scalise with 2,623-2,605 votes.
Justice of the Peace District 14
- Gary Ricker won against Aaron Wood with 335-242 votes.
Constable District 1
- John R. Buchan won against Constable John Duggar with 682-597 votes.
Benton County
State Representative District 12
- Hope Hendren Duke won against Jay Oliphant with 1,071-496 votes
State Representative District 13
- R. Scott Richardson won against Denise Bugos with 485-327 votes
Pea Ridge School Board, Zone 1
- Adam Yager won against Trenton Talburt with 66-36 votes.
Pea Ridge School Board, Zone 3
- Sarah Saragusa won against Eric L. Rowlee with 31-26 votes.
The general election is on November 8. The deadline for voter registration is Monday, October 10.