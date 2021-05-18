Unofficial school board election results are in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was election day in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Unofficial results are in.

In Washington County, two schools, Elkins and Springdale, are asking to restructure their millage rates, which is a tax on personal property that goes toward schools.

Preliminary results show 134 voters are for the tax in Elkins while nine are against.

In Springdale 341 are for and 75 are against.

In Fayetteville, a pair of school board seats are up for grabs.

In Zone 1, incumbent Director Nika Waitsman is being challenged by Miriam Smith.

Unofficial final numbers put Waitsman in the lead with almost 63 percent of vote.

For At-Large Position 1, Elisabeth Beasley is challenging for the seat held by Director Megan Hurley.

Hurley leads with 70 percent.

In Benton County, there is one contested school board race in Gravette.

Melanie Nichols is challenging Hope Hendren Duke for the Position 5 seat.

Hendren Duke is winning with 65 percent of the vote.

In Rogers, Suzanne Spivey, who was appointed to the school board last year, faces off with Ashley Pledger for the seat in Zone 3.

Spivey has 71 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, people in Decatur are headed for a tax increase even though only two votes have been counted.

Decatur schools asking for a 2.6 mill increase. It has two votes for and zero against.

Sebastian County has two contested school board races.

The first is in Fort Smith, where Matt Blaylock is leading incumbent president of the school board Bill Hanesworth by about 27 percent.

And in Mansfield, there’s a three-person race for School Board Position 3.

As of 9 p.m., Jan Carlton is winning with almost 60 percent of the vote.

In Crawford County, there’s just one contested race.

That’s the Alma School Board Position 2 seat.

Barrett Ewing is leading Shanna Morgason 210 to 34.

Unofficial results for the millage vote for Moutainburg schools show 61 percent favor the proposal.