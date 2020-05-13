Unusual algal bloom causes strange tasting water

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — You might notice a funky smell or taste to your water.

Beaver Water District Environmental Quality Manager James McCarty says it’s because Beaver Lake is experiencing a fairly unusual algal bloom.

The bloom was brought on by what McCarty calls the right environmental conditions including nutrients, temperature and sunlight.

He says the specific type of algae is known for causing water to have a fishy or metallic taste or smell but you can still drink it.

“Despite the way the water may smell or taste and really individual results may vary, but the water is perfectly safe to drink. It will not harm you in any way,” McCarty.

McCarty says the water district dealt with a similar bloom a few years ago.

He expects this one to only last about a week or so.