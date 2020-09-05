Upcoming road closures in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Due to improvement projects, streets in downtown Rogers will be closed starting Tuesday, September 8.

This includes Arkansas, Cherry, and Walnut Streets. The closures will begin just after 8 a.m.

This will allow the city to run water and sewer lines to the new Railyard Park.

After this project, road construction will cause a series of road closings on Arkansas St. through January 2022 to complete the Railyard Loop Trail and reconstruct Arkansas St.

The closings will include one to two blocks at a time from Chestnut St. to Cherry St.

Closure updates will be distributed through news releases and on City of Rogers social media pages.