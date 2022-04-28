ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of events in Rogers will result in multiple road closures in the city.

The 2022 Purple Stride 5K/ Walk will be held at the Promenade Mall area in Rogers on Saturday, April 30, requiring the closure of lanes in the area to vehicular traffic.

Racers will exit from the Promenade Mall and run north on Promenade Blvd. They will turn east onto Lazy L Street and follow it to Bellview Road where they will run south, turning once again at Perry Road/Promenade Blvd running west. They will re-enter mall property at Park Place.

This will require the following:

The northbound outside lane of Promenade Blvd will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The southbound outside lane of Bellview Road between Lazy L Street and Perry Road will be closed during the race.

All participants of the 5K event will have the right of way, except to emergency vehicles.

Members of the Rogers Police Department will be providing traffic control and security throughout this event.

The 2022 Rogers Cycling Festival will be held in the downtown area on Saturday, April 30 with road closures beginning at approximately 10 a.m. The event will feature multiple bicycle races, lasting from thirty to ninety minutes each depending on the category.

The racing will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Roads closed will include:

W. Poplar St. between S. 1st St. and S. 2nd St.,

S. 1st St. between Elm St. and Poplar St.,

W. Elm St. between S. 1st St. and S. 2nd St., and

S. 2nd St. between Elm St. and Poplar St.

Members of the Rogers Police Department will be providing traffic control for this event.