UPDATE: 6 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Benton County, 21 total

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the county has seen a total of 21 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the last five days, six additional deaths were reported.

  • 46-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 10.
  • 33-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
  • 65-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 11.
  • 47-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.
  • 85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 12.
  • 57-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 14.

On June 10, the county reported its 15th death due to COVID-19

