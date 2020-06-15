UPDATE: 6 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Benton County, 21 total

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the county has seen a total of 21 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the last five days, six additional deaths were reported.

46-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale died June 10.

33-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.

65-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died June 11.

47-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 11.

85-year-old white woman from Springdale died June 12.

57-year-old Marshallese man from Rogers died June 14.

On June 10, the county reported its 15th death due to COVID-19