UPDATE: Dogs recovering after being dragged by SUV in Springdale

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two huskies are now in foster care and being treated for their injuries after they were dragged by a car.

Taysia Blue Rescue, an organization specializing in husky and malamute care, took in the dogs after seeing the story online. Jackie Roach with Taysia Blue Rescue, said she knew she needed to help the dogs.

“I saw the story and my heart just broke for these dogs and we have a really great relationship with the Springdale Animal Shelter and I reached out and by the time I reached out the dogs were already in our care,” Roach said.

One of the dogs, Tigris, had her paws severely injured. Roach said they are treating her paws and Tigris is recovering well. The other dog, Congo, was also hurt in the incident and is having trouble eating. However, Roach said both of the dogs are doing better everyday.

Once Congo and Tigris are cleared medically, they will be put up for adoption. You can view a full list of dogs up for adoption on Taysia Blue’s website.

“A disproportionate number of our animals come from the state of Arkansas and yet we have fewer foster homes and adopters in the state of Arkansas,” Roach said. “We would love for someone to think adoption first,” Roach said.