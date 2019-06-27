UPDATE: Gas service restored in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Gas service in Bentonville has been restored for all Black Hills Energy customers.

Work will continue through Thursday to complete the work site clean-up. SE 2nd Street should be re-opened by the end of the day Thursday, according to a company spokesperson.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Work continues on a section of line that was damaged by lightning Sunday, June 23. Lightning struck a tree causing services to temporarily shut off.

Employees with Black Hills Energy said gas services are expected to be restored by the end of the day Monday, June 24.

Amiee York with Black Hills Energy stated, “… and estimate service will be restored for the remaining customers on Wednesday, June 26.”

Those with the company said they will continue to directly communicate with customers regarding restoration services.

A portion of Southeast Second Street remains closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution while in that vicinity.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Black Hills Energy is responding to a reported gas leak in the area of SE 2nd and B Streets in downtown Bentonville on Sunday.

Technicians are working to secure the area before making repairs.

A section of SE 2nd Street will be closed while repairs are made. Crews will be going home-to-home to notify any affected residents in the area.

After completing repairs, Black Hill Energy will go door-to-door to relight pilot lights.

At locations where no one is home or the business is closed, employees will leave a tag on the door, notifying the customer that the natural gas has been shut off and to call the company to have it turned back on. Repairs may take up to 24 hours and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

It is extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters.

Customers can call (888) 890-5554 for assistance with any natural gas service issues.

If you smell natural gas, leave your home immediately and call 911 and then Black Hill Energy’s emergency service line from a neighbor’s home or cell phone at (880) 694-8989.

If there is gas in the house, a spark of any kind could ignite it and cause serious property and personal injuries.

