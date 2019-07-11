UPDATE: More than half of Duck Boat sinking lawsuits are settled

A duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. Friday, July 20, 2018. The amphibious vehicle is similar to one of the company’s boats that capsized the day before on Table Rock Lake resulting in 17 deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA) — Lawsuits regarding the deadly duck boat incident that killed 17 people are underway, with more than half settled.

Thirty-three civil cases filed against Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns the boat tour, were settled as of Wednesday, July 10, according to KNWA’s sister-station, OzarksFirst.

Fourteen cases continue to be negotiated.

The first case settled was during November 2018, and involved the family of William and Janice Bright, who were two of the 17 who died.

Tia Coleman, who lost her three children, husband and other relatives, has also reached a settlement. Additional Coleman family members are seeking settlements. Some of the Colemans have reached settlements, while others continue negotiations, court documents state.

William Asher also died. Asher’s family has also reached a settlement, according to court documents.

OzarksFirst reported several other families reached settlements, but specific details have yet to be released.

Ripley Entertainment released the following statement to OzarksFirst: