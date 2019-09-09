UPDATE: New details on Benton County Fair ride derailing

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — New details have emerged on the ride that derailed at the Benton County Fair in August.

Witnesses say the first of five cars on the ‘Jungle Twist’ attraction came off its tracks, which injured three people.

The injured people were Jason Fredericks, 45, Rochelle Fredericks, 37, and four-year-old Meredith Fredericks.

According to an accident report form, the first car broke away from the frame on the last curve.

An inspector looked at the base that the tub sat on, which was still on the track.

According to the report, there was one small spot on a bolt head that could possibly be a rub spot. However, this could have been caused when the tub broke loose.

The owner of Pride Amusements said that the three people injured may have approached the weight limits of the tub, but that claim was not substantiated.

The manufacturer’s manual stated there is a weight limit of 624 pounds per tub.

The Fredericks’ suffered non-life threatening injuries.