Update on abortion lawsuit in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — There’s a new federal lawsuit in an attempt to block the anti-abortion legislation.

That new law would ban abortions after eight weeks and it gives no exceptions for rape or incest. It is set to take effect at the end of August.

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, the ACLU of Missouri and a law firm based in New York City that successfully fought for gay marriage, are suing the state of Missouri in an attempt to block the legislation that bans abortions after eight weeks.

The complaint was filed Tuesday evening.

Lawyers for the ACLU and Planned Parenthood argue the bill signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson in May is unconstitutional.

Until the lawsuit is decided, the organizations are attempting to get a court to order a preliminary injunction to prevent the law from going into effect at the end of August.

The law approved by the Missouri legislature on the last day of the 2019 session does not include exceptions for rape and incest and bans abortions sought based on race, sex or the potential for down syndrome.

The suit challenges every provision in the legislation.

This lawsuit comes after the ACLU submitted a petition that would put the measure up for a public vote in 2020.

At the beginning of this month, the court-ordered Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to approve the ACLU’s petition. He initially denied the petition in June citing the organization could not attempt to knock down a law that’s already partially in effect.

That’s the emergency clause stating a minor must inform a parent or guardian if seeking an abortion.

“The constitution does not allow a matter to be referred to the people if it meets the criteria that were involved in that emergency clause,” Ashcroft says.

In addition to the lawsuit and the petition, the last clinic that provides abortions in Missouri is allowed to stay open at least until October.

This is after the state Health Department denied renewing its license because of health concerns.

The next hearing is in October.

Right now, the legislation that bans abortions after eight weeks is set to take effect in less than a month on August 28th.