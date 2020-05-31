UPDATE: One officer injured during protest, LRPD spokesperson says

Update:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says an officer was injured during a protest downtown.
Protestors got onto Interstate 630 a second time just after 10 p.m.
One officer received minor injuries after he was hit by a rock trying to protect property near the State Capitol, according to a spokesperson with LRPD.
At 10:10, marchers returned to the larger group at the steps of the capitol, then the group started to move towards I-630.
At that time, a large firework was lit off at the steps of the capitol.
Around 100 protestors made their way onto the interstate.
A bus arrived under the bridge at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and a couple dozen officers got off the bus.
A large firework exploded near the officers on the interstate.
The officers advanced and began ordering the crowd to get off the interstate.
Smoke was also deployed.
A few of the protestors smashed a few windows.
Around 10:55, police advanced to the State Capitol Grounds and cleared the protestors.
So far, no other injuries have been reported.
Original Story:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Part of Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock was temporarily shut down Saturday as protestors marched down the interstate.
I-630 was shut down for a period of time, but as of 8:30, no protesters were seen on the interstate.