UPDATE: One officer injured during protest, LRPD spokesperson says

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says an officer was injured during a protest downtown.

Protestors got onto Interstate 630 a second time just after 10 p.m.

One officer received minor injuries after he was hit by a rock trying to protect property near the State Capitol, according to a spokesperson with LRPD.

At 10:10, marchers returned to the larger group at the steps of the capitol, then the group started to move towards I-630.

At that time, a large firework was lit off at the steps of the capitol.

Around 100 protestors made their way onto the interstate.

A bus arrived under the bridge at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and a couple dozen officers got off the bus.

A large firework exploded near the officers on the interstate.

The officers advanced and began ordering the crowd to get off the interstate.

Smoke was also deployed.

A few of the protestors smashed a few windows.

Around 10:55, police advanced to the State Capitol Grounds and cleared the protestors.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Part of Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock was temporarily shut down Saturday as protestors marched down the interstate.

I-630 was shut down for a period of time, but as of 8:30, no protesters were seen on the interstate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

