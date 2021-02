BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In late January a memory box was accidentally donated to Goodwill in Bella Vista.

Since then, its been shared all over on social media. Luckily, the box has been reunited with its rightful owner.

Workers said it contained some very special items belonging to a child named Phillip that died.

Baby Phillip’s mom called the Goodwill store on Thursday and was able to identify items in the box to prove it belonged to her.