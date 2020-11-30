UPDATE: two dead after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people have died after a deadly fire at a Fayetteville apartment building.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Phillips died Tuesday in the hospital.

The fire happened in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 21 at a building off of West Center Street.

Phillips was one of the three people found inside a burning apartment.

21-year-old Hanna Shuster was killed in the fire.

Another man, who’s identity hasn’t been released, is currently fighting for his life at the hospital.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.