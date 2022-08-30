ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G returns to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers on September 17-25, and this year the golf tournament is introducing an upgraded hospitality deck for fans.

According to a press release, The Choctaw Club will offer food and beverages daily at a deck on Hole #15—one of the tournament’s signature holes at Pinnacle Country Club, a downhill par-3 featuring an island green. The daily $75 ticket is now available to purchase for all three days of official tournament play, starting on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.

The viewing deck will open to ticketed spectators at 9 a.m. through the end of play each day. The all-inclusive ticket to Choctaw Club is expected to feature “a lively atmosphere and additional activities for attendees – such as table games, photo opportunities, and more.”

Tickets are anticipated to sell out, so interested individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Daily and weekly tournament tickets are also now available for purchase. Spectators can purchase tickets at www.NWAChampionship.com/tickets/.

Tournament officials are seeking 750+ volunteers to support the events throughout the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. The $45 volunteer package includes apparel, headwear and tickets to the event. Interested individuals should visit www.NWAChampionship.com/volunteers.

Volunteering offers a “unique, behind-the-scenes experience of a professional golf event,” with positions on 20+ different committees. Volunteer opportunities range from serving as a standard bearer, Marshals, assisting with the tournament’s onsite food festival, the BITE Experience @ the LPGA, and more.

Tournament volunteers are asked to be at least 13 years of age, with the registration fee waived for youth volunteers.

Official tournament play begins on Friday, September 23. Seven of the top players in the world and 16 of the 18 winners during the 2022 LPGA Tour season are expected to play in the event. Military personnel and first responders, as well as kids 17 and under, receive free admission.