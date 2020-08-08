UPS tacking on additional charges for online orders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPS is tacking on some additional charges if you order online this holiday season.

The shipping company will begin imposing surcharges depending on the item’s weight, when it is sent, and whether a customer ships a high volume of packages.

UPS is anticipating rising costs as more and more people shop online because of the coronavirus.

However, the new fees won’t affect customers shipping small items at the UPS store or other places.

The fees are meant for what the company calls, “large volume customers” and it remains uncertain whether giant retailers like Amazon, Target and others will pass the added costs onto customers.