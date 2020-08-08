UPS tacking on additional charges for online orders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPS is tacking on some additional charges if you order online this holiday season.

The shipping company will begin imposing surcharges depending on the item’s weight, when it is sent, and whether a customer ships a high volume of packages.

UPS is anticipating rising costs as more and more people shop online because of the coronavirus.

However, the new fees won’t affect customers shipping small items at the UPS store or other places.

The fees are meant for what the company calls, “large volume customers” and it remains uncertain whether giant retailers like Amazon, Target and others will pass the added costs onto customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers