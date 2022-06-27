ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With abortion services now illegal in Arkansas, women will have to find other resources for their unplanned pregnancies.

The Ozark Circle for Choices, an abortion rights support group, has had a lot of new members join in recent days. Angela Tyler-Williams, a member of Ozark Circle for Choice, said a lot of its new members are from rural areas where there is even less access to reproductive care.

Loving Choices said they’ve received about a dozen phone calls over the weekend from pregnant women wanting support or having to find alternatives to abortion now that it’s not available to them in Arkansas. Dana Schwiethale, the executive director for Loving Choices, said this is a high number of calls for the pregnancy center.

Two Northwest Arkansas resources for unplanned pregnancies have different views on Roe v. Wade being overturned, ending abortions in Arkansas, thanks to an existing “trigger law,” but they both agree to offer support no matter one’s reproductive choice.

“Whatever decisions you want to make, we are there to say, ‘all right, take a deep breath. You’re not alone. We can help you in this,'” Tyler-Williams said.

Tyler-Williams said she wants to give local women access to all forms of reproductive care, whether that’s baby formula for new moms or helping someone find an out-of-state abortion appointment.

“If folks realize that they need to leave the state for whatever reason, we will reach into our resources and see how we can support that,” Tyler-Williams said.

Schwiethale said emotional support is key for women.

“Sometimes a girl just needs someone to let her know that she can do it, offer her hope and to take away some of the barriers,” Schwiethale said.

Although Loving Choices has post-abortion counseling, it offers life-affirming services rather than abortion access, such as mentorships, parenting classes, and material items such as diapers and baby clothes.

Both groups want expecting mothers to know they have choices and would appreciate donations, funds and items for expectant mothers.