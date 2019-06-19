Urban interchange under construction on I-49 in Rogers

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is introducing the first interchange of its kind in Northwest Arkansas.

A single point urban interchange is being built in Rogers at Exit 85.

It’s designed to move heavy amounts of traffic in a tight area.

ARDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle said about 82,000 vehicles travel on that area of Interstate 49 daily.

“Not only does it put the single point interchange, but above it the lanes of I-49 expanded to three lanes in both directions that will close the gap the City of Fayetteville and Bentonville,” Straessle said.

The multiple traffic lights in the area will be taken down with the exception of one light.

This Exit 85 interchange project is expected to be finished by next year.