Urban League of Arkansas hosts event to help curb food insecurity

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Urban League of Arkansas hosted its food insecurity event October 22 at Brightwater in Bentonville.

The league addressed food challenges in Washington County.

The President of the Urban League Brandon Claybrook talked about who today’s event will benefit.

“We wanted to get our local stakeholders together to put our minds together and solving specific issues impacting vulnerable communities here in Northwest Arkansas,” Claybrook said. “So today, we’re looking at the town of Springdale, Ark., and looking at specifically, Latinx and Marshallese communities.”

Hispanic households reported getting food from pantries six out of 12 months of the year while Marshallese households reported eight out of 12 months which makes Springdale one of the most impacted in Northwest Arkansas.

Nationally, Arkansas ranks number three in food insecurity, and number two in childhood food insecurity.