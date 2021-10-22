Urban League of Arkansas hosts event to help curb food insecurity

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Urban League of Arkansas hosted its food insecurity event October 22 at Brightwater in Bentonville.

The league addressed food challenges in Washington County.

The President of the Urban League Brandon Claybrook talked about who today’s event will benefit.

“We wanted to get our local stakeholders together to put our minds together and solving specific issues impacting vulnerable communities here in Northwest Arkansas,” Claybrook said. “So today, we’re looking at the town of Springdale, Ark., and looking at specifically, Latinx and Marshallese communities.”

Hispanic households reported getting food from pantries six out of 12 months of the year while Marshallese households reported eight out of 12 months which makes Springdale one of the most impacted in Northwest Arkansas.

Nationally, Arkansas ranks number three in food insecurity, and number two in childhood food insecurity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers