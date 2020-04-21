Urgent eye care during the COVID-19 pandemic

"This would just give me security to know somebody's got my back."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clinics across the state are offering telehealth options, but there are some things that still need to be dealt with in person, including eye care.

Vold Vision in Fayetteville is offering drive thru urgent eye care. This way, staff and patients can practice social distancing while providing care for people experiencing things like blurred vision, redness in eye, and general discomfort.

Patients will drive up, answer a few questions, then get tested at the curbside clinic. They never have to go inside the building.

Medical director, Dr. Steven Vold said this type of service is especially necessary for his elderly patients who are part of a population vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we protect them,” Dr. Vold said. “The cool part about this is they can basically stay right in their car or get up right next to their car and we can get really good examinations that will potentially diagnose serious conditions.”

Vold said this type of care is a good way to promote preventative care that can catch problems before they get worse.

“We see a lot of patients that suffer from irreversible vision loss,” Dr. Vold said. “I don’t know about you, but I would feel really sad if I was losing vision during a time where some just wasn’t available to us. This would just give me security to know somebody’s got my back.”

The drive thru is open Tuesdays and Thursdays at Vold Vision in Fayetteville from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic will not be doing routine eye check ups due to the pandemic, but anyone with urgent eye care needs can be seen.