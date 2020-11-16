US confirmed coronavirus cases hit 11 million; jump from 10 million took only 6 days

News

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

States and local governments are beginning to enforce stricter measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory for the city earlier in the week. Washington state announced new precautionary measures on gyms and dining Sunday.

Within the past week both California and Texas topped over one million confirmed cases in the state.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers