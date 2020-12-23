US judge again blocks new Arkansas abortion restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge in Little Rock has temporarily blocked four new abortion restrictions hours after they took effect in Arkansas, including one that bans a procedure commonly used in the second trimester.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a temporary restraining order late Tuesday blocking the four laws, which took effect earlier in the day.

The order is set to expire on Jan. 5, unless the judge extends it.

Arkansas’ attorney general is expected to appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has previously ruled in the state’s favor on the laws.

