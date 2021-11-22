US Marshals Museum to host MLK Jr. signature holiday event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Marshals Museum announced the return of its signature holiday event, the seventh annual “An Evening in the Past,” set for Monday, December 13.

This year’s event will feature a portrayal of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The U.S. Marshals Service played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, including at the March on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” said Leslie Higgins, the museum’s director of education. “Guests will have the opportunity to relive these historic moments while enjoying delicious food and cocktails.”

“An Evening in the Past” will take place from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the United States Marshals Museum, which is located at 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. The event will include storytelling with Stephon Ferguson, an actor who has been featured in pieces by ABC News, NPR, Time and other media outlets for playing Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tickets can be purchased for $100 at stubs.net.