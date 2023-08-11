ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the swim beach at the Dam Site Lake Day Use Area at Beaver Lake.

USACE says that the closure is temporary and comes as a result of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing.

Signs are posted at this location indicating high bacteria levels.

USACE says that once the bacteria levels are acceptable, the swim beach will reopen.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.