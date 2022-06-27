LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is reminding everyone to practice good water safety habits over the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

“The Fourth of July is one of the busiest and unfortunately most dangerous weekends on the water across the region,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Commander, Col. Eric Noe. “We’re asking visitors to be patient and courteous at boat launch ramps, and to slow down and watch out for other boaters on the water.”

According to a press release, water levels are high at many of the Little Rock District lakes. High water can pose safety hazards such as underwater obstacles or floating debris, and caution is advised if you will be on the water this weekend.

“Park Rangers will be out on the water and in the parks this weekend to assist visitors and help everyone have a safe and memorable holiday,” Noe said.

USACE reminds everyone to wear their life jacket, don’t drink alcoholic beverages and operate a boat, never swim alone and stick to designated swim areas.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.