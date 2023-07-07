ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Beaver Lake Project Office has

reopened the swim beach at Dam Site Lake Island.

According to the press release, the bacteria levels are now within the acceptable range. The swim beach was closed on June 28 because of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas, contact the Beaver

Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210. Recreation information can be found here.