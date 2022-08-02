LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought.

Twenty Arkansas counties have been added to the USDA Arkansas drought disaster declaration Aug. 1, adding to the 12 counties named in the in July 29 declaration.

As was the case with the July 29 announcement, this is a contiguous disaster declaration. In a contiguous declaration, primary counties are declared, and any counties with a shared border, including counties in other states, can apply for the same aid as the primary counties.

The disaster declaration allows the USDA to consider Farm Service Agency emergency loans to the counties impacted. Farmers have eight months to apply for the loans, which are made based upon drought impact and ability to repay.

The primary counties in the Aug. 1 announcement:

Benton

Boone

Carroll

Clay

Cleburne

Conway

Faulkner

Independence

Izard

Johnson

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Newton

Polk

Pope

Searcy

Stone

Van Buren

Washington

Contiguous Arkansas counties:

Baxter

Craighead

Crawford

Franklin

Fulton

Howard

Jackson

Logan

Lonoke

Montgomery

Perry

Pike

Pulaski

Randolph

Scott

Sevier

Sharp

White

Yell

The four primary counties in the July 29 declaration:

Baxter

Fulton

Randolph

Sharp

Contiguous Arkansas counties

Clay

Greene

Independence

Izard

Lawrence

Marion

Searcy

Stone

Additional information, including counties outside Arkansas affected by these declarations, may be found on the USDA website.