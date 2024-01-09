LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture are coming together to provide funding for improvements to the food supply chain.

The agencies are working together to offer more than $4.2 million in grant funding to support farmers, food businesses and supply chain to help provide better access to better markets in the state. This partnership is a part of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program.

USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt said that funding will help areas of the supply chain that need it the most.

“The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency,” Moffitt said.

Specifically, funding will help expansion for processing, aggregation and distribution of agricultural products. Funding will also provide new facilities and updates to existing facilities and equipment.

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward also spoke on the grant program and the effect it will have on the state’s agriculture industry.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to help administer the RFSI grant program and looks forward to seeing its positive impacts on our state’s largest industry,” Ward said. “These funds will strengthen Arkansas agriculture by supporting investments to enhance supply chain operations and equipping producers with tools to expand the local food system.”

Arkansas is accepting proposals for the Infrastructure Grant funding through Feb. 16.

For more information on the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, visit AMS.USDA.gov.