USDA extends program to provide free school lunches

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For some students, school is not only a place of learning but a place to rely on for a meal.

Every school has had to evolve during COVID-19, and now many are changing how they feed students who learn from home.

In May, The United States Department of Agriculture offered a program to school districts that would allow students to be fed for free until December 30th, 2020.

Now, at the start of each week, Elkins Public School parents can pick up a weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches at no cost for their children.

“I am not working now so being able to come do this come get it it’s all frozen go home cook it it’s easy and they like it,” said Stacy Parks, a parent of Elkins students.

Stacy Parks is one of many parents who is taking the school up on this opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches.

“I get to drive up and they put it in my trunk or backseat and I’m good to go,” she said.

It’s quick and easy and she’s not the only one who appreciates the meals.

“I love them they’re very convenient and they taste so good,” her daughter, Abigail said.

Elkins Public Schools Superintendent, Jeremy Mangrum says being able to continue feeding students, like Stacy’s daughter, Abigail, is more important now than ever.

“We have some families that are experiencing financial hardships that are undue hardships they didn’t have any control over that at the same time they still may not be to a point where they’re qualifying for free lunch under our normal standards but this could be very beneficial for those families that are experiencing hard times,” he said.

Food Service Director, Lorri Skelton is seeing the demand first-hand and says the need remains even into the new school year.

“If you have two kids in school and you had to pay full price that’s six dollars a day so I mean it adds up quick and just taking that burden off of them I think helps a lot,” Lori said.

Skelton said she thinks this program is tremendously helpful and that this program was also beneficial as it provided meals over the summer for students as well.

As the cost of COVID-19 adds up for families, this program is ensuring students can continue to be fed, no matter where they’re learning.

Free lunches will be available until the first of the year for students whose school districts have opted for this program.