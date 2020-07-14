USDA: “Farmers to Families Food Box” program continues through August

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — GoFresh and the USDA will continue its “Farmers to Families Food Box” program for the Midwest and Southwest through August 2020.

According to a GoFresh release, about 2 million boxes and more than 50 million pounds of produce and dairy will be delivered to American families on behalf of the USDA, this amount is what was delivered in May and June of this year.

There will be six different types of boxes and will have U.S. domestic products and “range across the spectrum of dairy and produce,” according to the release.

Box recipients are 501(c)(3) non-profit charities, food banks, schools, and Native American Tribes.

All 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to apply to be a partner to receive and distribute boxes. Here is a calendar of times and locations for box pickups.