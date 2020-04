USDA to implement President Trump’s Executive Order on meat and poultry processors

KENTFIELD, CA – MAY 08: Ribeye steaks are displayed at Woodlands Meats on May 8, 2013 in Kentfield, California. With U.S. cattle and calf herds at their lowest levels since 1952 and corn feed prices on the rise, beef prices hit an all-time high this past week when the wholesale price of USDA cuts of […]

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue released the following statement after President Trump signed an Executive Order to keep meat and poultry processing facilities open during the COVID-19 crisis.

I thank President Trump for signing this executive order and recognizing the importance of keeping our food supply chain safe, secure, and plentiful. Our nation’s meat and poultry processing facilities play an integral role in the continuity of our food supply chain. Maintaining the health and safety of these heroic employees in order to ensure that these critical facilities can continue operating is paramount. I also want to thank the companies who are doing their best to keep their workforce safe as well as keeping our food supply sustained. USDA will continue to work with its partners across the federal government to ensure employee safety to maintain this essential industry. Secretary Perdue

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor have put out guidance for plants to implement to ensure employee safety to reopen plants or to continue to operate those still open.

Under the Executive Order and the authority of the Defense Production Act, USDA will work with meat processing to affirm they will operate in accordance with the CDC and OSHA guidance, and then work with state and local officials to make sure that these plants are allowed to operate to produce the meat protein.

USDA will continue to work with the CDC, OSHA, FDA, and state and local officials to ensure that facilities implementing this guidance to keep employees safe can continue operating.

KNWA reached out to Tyson Foods to comment and received this statement from a Tyson spokesperson.