BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pedal it Forward and Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a bike drive in Bentonville on Saturday, May 14.

Habitat for Humanity will help provide the bikes to partner families when they move into their new homes. New and used bikes can be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Pedal it Forward serves rural and urban low-income kids, adults and families, at-risk youth, minority, and immigrant populations in Northwest Arkansas. Its mission is to “increase the number of people using bikes for health, transportation, or recreation.”

The drive will take place at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on 1212 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. All monetary and in-kind donations are tax-deductible.

New, used, and dirty bikes, as well as bikes with flat tires, broken shifters or brakes, or missing parts or components can all be accepted. The following cannot be used or accepted:

Bikes that are too rusted or broken to repair

Bike components that are broken

