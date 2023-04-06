CARNEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans woke up to a bit of shaking early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake.

Initially, the USGS recorded the earthquake at a 4.2 magnitude but it was downgraded to a 4.0 a few hours later.

The epicenter was located about three miles east of Carney.

However, it was felt across the state.

The USGS also recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake just a few minutes later.

That quake was felt at 4:16 a.m. with an epicenter about two-and-a-half miles from Carney.