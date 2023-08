FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas is holding listening sessions this week where members of the community can meet with club officials and give feedback ahead of the arrival of Northwest Arkansas’ new soccer team.

There is one in Springdale on August 2 at 5:30 p.m. One is in Rogers on August 3 at 5:30 p.m., and one will be in Fort Smith on August 4 at noon.

Spots need to be reserved. If you’re interested in attending, email blueirisconsult@gmail.com.