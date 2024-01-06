ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas, soccer teams coming to Northwest Arkansas in the coming years, announced their newly established mission, vision, and values statements on Friday crafted by the community.

The organization says this is a significant milestone in establishing the teams’ identity. The statements were crafted through conversations with residents, over 40 hours of fan engagement, social media engagements, and analysis of over 600 survey responses.

The statements were announced in a news release:

Mission: Challenge the ordinary and cultivate the extraordinary, using the beautiful

game to unify, uplift and propel the Northwest Arkansas community.

Vision: More than a Club, we will be the premier creator of unforgettable moments and

enduring memories, impacting our community both on and off the pitch.

Values:

Authentic: Upholding the courage to be unique and delivering unwavering truth.

Belonging: EVERYONE is welcome and we are all united by a common goal.

Commitment to Excellence: Ensuring every action is intentional and heartfelt.

Passion: A fervent dedication to Northwest Arkansas, the Club, and our community.

Compassion: Living with empathy and a kind heart, going beyond ourselves.

In addition to the statements, USL Arkansas announced the creation of the Founding Fans panel. The panel, consisting of 36 people, will be tasked with helping shape the club’s name, crest and logo.

Applications for the panel will be open until Jan. 9. For more details, click here.