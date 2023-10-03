ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas unveils the preliminary renderings on October 3 for its new stadium which will be built in Rogers to house Northwest Arkansas’ first professional men’s and women’s soccer club.

According to a press release from USL Arkansas, the organization aims to build a 5,000-seat stadium to host large-scale events, community activities, and diverse entertainment options.

USL Arkansas says the renderings represent the initial blueprint of what USL Arkansas envisions for the community. The organization says it will fine-tune the final version using input from the community.

The release says the stadium will have room for expansion as the community grows, and will offer a “safe-standing” supporters section that will be located directly behind the goal on the north end.

According to USL Arkansas, stands will be as close to the pitch as possible and offer accessible seating options.