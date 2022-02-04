ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to keep snow and ice cleared from areas surrounding mailboxes, as well as pathways and steps leading up to porches so postal carriers can deliver the mail.

“Winter storms make mail delivery very challenging for our carriers,” said USPS District Manager Julie Gosdin. “Clearing a path to your mailbox will go a long way toward keeping our carriers safe and maintaining consistent delivery service.”

The USPS says postal carriers will continue to do their best to deliver the mail, but when mailboxes and pathways leading to them are buried in snow, it can be difficult to make deliveries safely.

If mailboxes are blocked or conditions are too difficult, postal carriers are instructed to refrain from delivering.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our customers in this effort,” said Gosdin.